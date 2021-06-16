Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $727.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will announce $727.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $731.00 million and the lowest is $726.00 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $659.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nomad Foods by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 102,294 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 620,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 321,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. 13,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,953. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.