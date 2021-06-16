Norinchukin Bank The Buys 826 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Match Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH opened at $142.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

