Norinchukin Bank The Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.