Norinchukin Bank The Has $290,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $465,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $106.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PTON. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 639,804 shares worth $68,952,619. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

