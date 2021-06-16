Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Gordon Keep Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Gordon Keep sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 698,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$488,688.20.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Gordon Keep sold 145,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$8,700.00.

NDM opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.51 million and a PE ratio of -5.20.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

