Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,356,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 527,112 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,348,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

BABA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $210.01. The company had a trading volume of 205,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,662,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.57. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $568.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

