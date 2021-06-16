Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,153,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.80% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,133,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after purchasing an additional 191,339 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.62. The company had a trading volume of 55,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.