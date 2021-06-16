Northern Trust Corp Has $1.28 Billion Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,277,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,980,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,412,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU remained flat at $$65.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

