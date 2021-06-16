Northern Trust Corp Purchases 489,172 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,760,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.70. 61,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,560. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $151.35 and a 1-year high of $221.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

