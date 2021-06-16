Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Lessened by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $5,643,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,661,000 after buying an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.17. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

