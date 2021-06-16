NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $221.48

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.48 and last traded at $219.13, with a volume of 6385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.28.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,971.00 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NovoCure by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.