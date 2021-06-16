NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $221.48

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $221.48 and last traded at $219.13, with a volume of 6385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

Get NovoCure alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,971.00 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 648,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,355 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,335. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NovoCure by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.