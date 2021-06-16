Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,731.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,430,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after purchasing an additional 245,008 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after acquiring an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.