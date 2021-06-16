Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NUE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $2,819,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,970,866.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,865 shares of company stock worth $24,093,738. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 691.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nucor by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

