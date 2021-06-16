Numeraire (NMR) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for approximately $38.35 or 0.00099357 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $191.06 million and approximately $13.74 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00059922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.96 or 0.00756347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00082676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.68 or 0.07638781 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,253 coins and its circulating supply is 4,981,493 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

