Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company’s product candidates include NX-2127 and NX-1607 which are in clinical stage. Nurix Therapeutics Inc.is based in San Francisco, California. “

NRIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $562,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after buying an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 111.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 126,731 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

