NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 171,706 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

NUBD stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.