Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 13th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,120. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

