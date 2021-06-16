O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Trading Down 5.3%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.28. Approximately 120,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,160,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

