Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Griffin Myers Sells 109,400 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $6,056,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Griffin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $6,012,624.00.

Shares of OSH traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,466. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.69.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

