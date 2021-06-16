Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.92.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 27.82 on Monday. Oatly Group has a one year low of 19.99 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.