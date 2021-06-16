Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 30.92.
OTLY stock opened at 27.82 on Monday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 19.99 and a twelve month high of 29.00.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
