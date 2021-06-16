OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the May 13th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCINF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $$27.25 during trading on Tuesday. OCI has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

