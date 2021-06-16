OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,318 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,913 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $846,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFG opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $25.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

In related news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

