Old North State Trust LLC Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $41,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.37. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

