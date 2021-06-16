Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on June 30th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

OLY stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.70. 412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.39 million and a P/E ratio of 17.06. Olympia Financial Group has a 52-week low of C$30.20 and a 52-week high of C$54.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.56.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

