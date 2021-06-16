Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,071 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Omeros were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after acquiring an additional 495,817 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $928.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

