Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,750 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $64,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.08. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,678. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.26, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.