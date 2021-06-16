Open Governance Token (OPEN) One Day Volume Hits $632,263.00

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $632,263.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00059984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.88 or 0.00757379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00082466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.60 or 0.07678701 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars.

