Oppenheimer Comments on HEXO Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HEXO in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HEXO’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEXO. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.01.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.09. HEXO has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in HEXO by 126.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HEXO by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of HEXO by 734.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 156,980 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

