Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $152.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 116.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,818 shares of company stock worth $95,520,532. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

