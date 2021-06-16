Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.62.

ORCL opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $235.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,320,000 shares of company stock worth $625,629,100 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

