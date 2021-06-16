Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,309,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $85.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock worth $625,629,100. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

