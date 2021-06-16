OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to report $61.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.60 million and the highest is $65.95 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $29.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $297.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $333.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $338.21 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $400.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 222,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.02 million, a P/E ratio of -134.98 and a beta of -0.26. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.