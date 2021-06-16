OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post $13.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.96 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $13.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $57.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.32 million to $64.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $90.32 million, with estimates ranging from $80.35 million to $97.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%.

OGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in OrganiGram by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,031,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after buying an additional 2,990,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in OrganiGram by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 660,435 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in OrganiGram by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 609,194 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $918.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.