Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,212,112 shares of company stock valued at $68,993,938. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $41,577,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth about $13,611,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 884,258 shares during the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORGO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.84. 23,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,575. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.