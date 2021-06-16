Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
ORGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.
In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,212,112 shares of company stock valued at $68,993,938. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.
ORGO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.84. 23,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,575. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Organogenesis Company Profile
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.
