Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OGN. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

