Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pacific Drilling S.A. (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. Pacific Drilling shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,917,900 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04.

About Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships.

