PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420–0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $267 million-272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.75 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.160–0.150 EPS.

Shares of PD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,278. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC increased their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.42.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $360,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,349 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

