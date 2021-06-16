Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 3.5% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $348,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.41. 18,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

