Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,521 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of QuinStreet worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 624.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $195,617.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,991,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,979.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,924 shares of company stock worth $3,655,808 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $943.16 million, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.92. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

