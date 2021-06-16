Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PARR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 22,461.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.64. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.