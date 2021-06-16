Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce $59.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.55 million and the lowest is $58.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 541.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $170.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.50 million to $174.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $193.76 million, with estimates ranging from $151.40 million to $253.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PRTK. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 510,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,197. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $480.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

