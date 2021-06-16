Pathway Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,151 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Pinduoduo makes up about 3.8% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of PDD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.78. The stock had a trading volume of 136,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,912. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.07.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

