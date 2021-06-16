Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

Patterson Companies has raised its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $37.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

