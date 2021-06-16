Paul Milton Whitelaw Sells 2,000 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,821.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Milton Whitelaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 513 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $19,473.48.

On Friday, March 19th, Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $203,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.47. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $499.18 million, a P/E ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

WLDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 31,925.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 195,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $3,547,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $3,106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $2,750,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

