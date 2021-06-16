Pawtocol (UPI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $107,855.00

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Pawtocol coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Pawtocol has a market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $107,855.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00143295 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00179627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.06 or 0.00943021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,569.52 or 0.99632817 BTC.

Pawtocol Coin Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol

Pawtocol Coin Trading

