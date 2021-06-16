PayBX Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00021891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.82 or 0.00771843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00083933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.84 or 0.07762783 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.