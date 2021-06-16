Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 88.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $131,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

NYSE PAYC opened at $335.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

