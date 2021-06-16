People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.37. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

PBCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 103,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,493. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.23. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,646,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after buying an additional 2,586,281 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

