Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

PDRDY opened at $43.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $44.43.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

